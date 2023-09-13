Bachelor in Paradise 9 spoilers: Brayden, Kat talk cast

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 coming in just a couple of weeks, the cast is going to take center stage. Isn’t that inevitable? Given that this show has a fairly loose format, they are really going to be the people who drive the narrative of the season more than anyone else. That includes the dates, the breakups, the relationships, and of course proposals at the end. The producers will present some opportunities and really, the rest is up to them.

So who does Brayden, Kat, Brooklyn, and some of the other contestants want to see down on the beach this time around? If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where this is discussed a little more in-depth. We don’t think some of the comments are altogether surprising, and we also tend to think a lot of people mentioned are actually going to be there, either on night one or at some other point down the road.

After all, consider this: Why would you be promoting people who are not on the season? It would still be funny if a contestant threw out a name from three or four years ago.

There are some reasons why a lot of the names thrown out are pretty recent: A lot of Bachelor Nation runs in the same circles after filming their original seasons and even if you have not met someone you’re interested in, odds are you’ve heard about them through someone else who has been on the show. People typically have a good sense of what the other men and women are like in advance — with the exception of the most-recent crop of guys. In this case, the guys from Charity Lawson’s season, who were not featured on TV before Bachelor in Paradise filmed this go-around.

All in all, it feels like a reasonably-decent crop of contestants; we just have to see what it looks like when the show actually premieres.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

