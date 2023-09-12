Bachelor in Paradise 9 premiere spoilers: The big arrival

Are you ready to check out the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere on ABC in just a couple of weeks? Let’s just say this: There is a lot of good stuff ahead! We are preparing for a fun, action-packed premiere event with a lot of comedy and some familiar faces from all across Bachelor Nation.

If there is one episode that we tend to love with this show above all others, it is the first one. Remember here that later on in the season, people get coupled up and the story tends to get a little bit more bland. We appreciate the opportunity to see a lot of the drama early on to see people try to figure out who they like, and also who they could be competing with!

To get a few more details — vague as they may be — about the premiere, you can check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere synopsis:

It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year since the last tropical rendezvous, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of singles are ready to take another shot at love and make waves.

It’s true that there are a lot of different contestants on the series we are pretty excited to see, but at the core of all of them has to be former lead Rachel Recchia. How is she going to fare in this environment? Leads do tend to get a lot of attention, but that doesn’t mean that this experience will work for them! We at least do know that it led to Becca Kufrin meeting Thomas, and their relationship managing to be exxtremely successful after the fact.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

