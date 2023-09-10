Bachelor in Paradise season 9 promo teases proposals

Are we going to see some engagements over the course of Bachelor in Paradise season 9? To some extent, that remains to be seen. However, let’s just say that the latest preview for what lies ahead gives us some hope!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for the upcoming season that highlights some of the successful romances that we have seen on this franchise over the years — while also making it clear that some others could be coming. This is one of the things that this show can really hype up in a successful way, especially in comparison to a lot of other reality shows. We have seen multiple couples from past seasons get married just over the past few weeks alone and with that in mind, more could be coming.

Of course, we don’t tend to think that every relationship that forms in season 9 is going to be successful, as there is sure to be a lot of heartbreak that takes place here over time. We just hope that here, what we’re going to see is some relationships that don’t feel forced and come across as organic.

Oh, and plenty of comedy. This is the thing that does make this season stand out from the others! It never takes itself too seriously, and that does allow it to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Remember that the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise is coming later this month, and it is also going to be joined by The Golden Bachelor. This will be a one-two punch of romance on Thursdays this season, and we’ll see just where both of these shows go in the end.

Related – Get some more news now on Bachelor in Paradise, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Do you think that we could have some successful relationships again here? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

