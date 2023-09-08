Bachelor in Paradise season 9 promo keeps banana motif going

There may not be too many certainties when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 9 at the moment, but there is one thing we can say with confidence: The show is having a lot of fun with bananas.

After all, isn’t one front and center in the key art above? You have that and at the same time, you also have a new promo that really has them at the center of everything. If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a much better sense of what we are talking about here! For some reason, the producers decided that we needed to watch Brayden and Blake with bananas; we’re not sure how this really contributes to anything, other than serve as yet another reminder that this show is pure nonsense.

In general, we tend to think that Bachelor in Paradise will probably feel even more free to be super-weird in its promotion this go-around. Why? Well, in part it is a function of the fact that they have The Golden Bachelor airing alongside it and it will have more of the freedom to be wacky and nuts. Because of this, we tend to think that it lessens the pressure to be really serious coming out of the gate — though the irony here is that Paradise has a better track record of just about any other show in this franchise when it comes to making long-term relationships happen. Granted, a big part of it is tied to the fact that there are more contestants and with that, higher overall odds.

At the end of the banana-themed promo, you do get the sense of a few assorted mishaps that take place over the course of the season — including a romantic moment washing away due to some waves. We’ve seen it a few times now, but it is still funny.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

