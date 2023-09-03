Bachelor in Paradise 9 spoilers: The cast sets the stage! (video)

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is going to be coming to ABC a little bit later this month. So why not hear from the cast in advance? We know that this season is going to have its fair share of over-the-top hijinks but at the end of the day, there is also some romance. Just consider the fact that Joe and Serena got married this weekend — that is another reminder of how successful this whole process can be!

So as we do gear up for what lies ahead this season, why not hear a little bit more from the cast? If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video in which you can see Kat, Brooklyn, and Brayden all doing their part to sell what lies ahead in Mexico for many of the cast members this time around. We are anticipating a pretty ridiculous and fun batch of episodes ahead and honestly, why wouldn’t we? Isn’t this the sort of thing that this show does better than almost any other out there?

What may be rather interesting is seeing whether or not Brayden pulls something off that is similar to other past “villains” of the franchise, where you end up hating them less on Paradise than you did on their original show. Shanae was able to do this to some extent on Bachelor in Paradise last season, though we would say that Thomas is one of the best examples out there. Before his season (which led to him getting together with Becca Kufrin), he was the focal point of drama on Katie Thurston’s edition of The Bachelorette. Now, he may be one of the most likable guys on the franchise.

At the end of the day, we imagine that a lot of people this season are going to have a chance at love — and then also a chance to show that there is a lot more to them than what we saw the first go-around.

Related – See the full episode 1 cast for Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you most want to see entering Bachelor in Paradise season 9 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







