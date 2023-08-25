Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast: Rachel Recchia, more official

Today, ABC confirmed the full roster of players taking part in Bachelor in Paradise season 9, and it includes a former lead as well as an eventual winner!

We knew that after so many seasons of same old / same old, the producers would try to pull out the stops and give us a pretty good cast this time around. Did they do that? Well, that can be debated. As per usual, the majority of the cast are recent contestants who you just saw on TV, including Aaron B. from Charity’s season or the most-recent “villain” in Brayden. However, we are somewhat curious about Blake Moynes coming on after previously ending up with Katie Thurston for a while on her season. Meanwhile, Rachel Recchie, who was the co-lead of The Bachelorette last season, is also on board here.

ABC has confirmed that the aforementioned Katie and Charity will make appearances this season, as well Hannah Brown — however, we don’t think any of them will there for more than just a cameo. Given that Charity and Hannah are in relationships, that just wouldn’t work.

Below, you can see the full list of people who are going to be a part of the show starting from the beginning.

Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27

Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27

Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26

Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27

Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17

Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27

Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19

Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27

Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27

Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

