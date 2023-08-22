Bachelor in Paradise 9 trailer: Hannah Brown & Rachel Recchia?

We knew entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale that we were going to betting the Bachelor in Paradise 9 trailer. So what did we have a chance to see?

Well, it feels like there are some absolutely crazy things moving forward. Also, it looks like there are a few surprises. Are Rachel Recchia and Hannah Brown actually on this season? Could the producers actually have several leads on the beach?

Of course, here is where we advise you to not believe everything that you see. Take, for example, the idea of a wedding in Paradise. That could be for a date, as a joke, or it could be involving some sort of former cast members. It’s important to note that leads generate headlines, and of course the show wants that in advance. Also, they are going to be eager through whatever means necessary to up the ante versus some of what they have shown in the past on Paradise.

As for some confirmed cast members for the new season, the producers have shown Kat so many times that it’s a sure thing that she will be down there; also, consider the previews. Meanwhile, Brayden for whatever reason is getting a lot of air time already, and we tend to think that in general, the contestants from Charity and Zach Shallcross’ seasons are going to take center stage. However, there will be a few others who are thrown in here at the same exact time.

Also, someone has trouble pooping … which actually seems to be a sentence that we’re writing down here for whatever silly reason. (Honestly, we’re not sure that we’d ever want to do reality television again if a big part of our story had to be about having trouble going #2 to the point medical attention was required.)

