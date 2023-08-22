The Bachelorette finale: Aaron eliminated by Charity, again

We knew entering The Bachelorette finale that the odds of Aaron being getting that final rose were pretty darn slim. He was previously eliminated by Charity and just on the basis alone, there was not that much of a path forward for him once he got back to Fiji.

Yet, we do give him some credit here for putting his best foot forward and trying his best to make something work. We never doubted that he was genuine in wanting to be with her, and going all the way out to Fiji is no small thing. Charity clearly wondered if she sent him home too soon and with that in mind, him coming back here was a way for him to get some closure. We do think that he has that now in a way that he didn’t have before.

Of course, with that being said, Aaron is now also unfortunately gone before the final two.

Is this the end for him as a part of Bachelor Nation? Well, we don’t have that much of a clear answer as of yet, but we do think that he could be in demand elsewhere. This is the sort of contestant that this franchise really loves to have, someone who is able to come on this show and put their all into finding love.

So who will Charity end up with?

We know that at the time of this writing, nothing is altogether confirmed. However, we’ve felt for a long time that this is a done deal with Dotun. We do think that Charity loves Joey, but at the end of the day it’s hard to ignore the obvious connection between these two … and also that it’s easy to visualize the future that they could have with each other.

What did you think about Aaron being eliminated by Charity on The Bachelorette finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

