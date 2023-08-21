The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise 9 premiere dates!

Today the folks over at ABC revealed the premiere dates for The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and many other shows. So what are the takeaways now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the first two reality shows will be moved to an entirely unexpected time of the week. After it was previously announced that both of these shows would air on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, they are now set to premiere on Thursday, September 28. The Golden Bachelor is going to lead the way at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be followed by Bachelor in Paradise.

So why the big change? Well, we tend to think that a lot of this is going to be tied very much to the network trying to fill a timeslot at a big time of the week. Remember for a moment that CBS already has a ton of reality content on Wednesdays, and ABC itself has Dancing with the Stars coming out on Monday. There is a lot when it comes to unscripted fare this fall, and a lot of that is due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes currently taking place. There is no indication that either one of them is close to an end, so we wouldn’t be all that shocked if reality content takes up the majority of ABC’s promotional muscle right now.

While we think there’s a good chance that both of these Bachelor Nation shows could generate viewership, let’s be honest for a moment here — the one that everyone has to be excited for above all others is The Golden Bachelor. It is a unique concept to see Gerry Turner on his way to finding love in his seventies.

Is this show going to work? That’s hard to say but from the vantage point of curiosity alone, it is well worth the watch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

