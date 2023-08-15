The Golden Bachelor spoilers: New Gerry Turner sneak peek

We knew that entering tonight’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, we would have some sort of chance to hear from Gerry Turner. The star of The Golden Bachelor has to be one of the most popular men in all of Bachelor Nation at this point, and for good reason. Just think about how likable he is! This is a guy who is bringing something totally different to the series, and certainly not something that we have ever seen before.

So what did Gerry have to say in his interview with Jesse Palmer? Well, first and foremost, we had a chance to learn a lot more about his past — including his 43-year marriage, his kids, and also their eventual retirement. Soon after purchasing their dream retirement home his wife passed away, and it has been six years since that time.

So where is he now? Well, he recognized that nobody is ever going to replace his past love, but at the same time he wants to find someone else. He still has something to give, and it does seem like he brings a lot to the table. He is pretty funny, but at the same time feels pretty genuine. He is excited for the process to unfold.

Of course, we don’t want to judge his season too much without even seeing it, mostly because there is always a chance still that all of this ends in disaster. We don’t love the idea of anyone getting their heart broken throughout all of this process!

At the very least, we do at least think that on paper, Gerry seems like the perfect person to steer the show in an exciting new direction. We’ll just have to wait and see if that actually happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor, including other details on what’s ahead

Are you planning to see The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







