The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Gerry Turner on expectations

On Monday night’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, you are going to have a chance to see a new preview for The Golden Bachelor, courtesy of leading man Gerry Turner. He will be in attendance and within that, you’re going to get a chance to hear from the 71-year old as he tries his best to explain what he is looking for.

Want to get a small preview for that now? Well if so, we’ve 100% got you covered!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Gerry do his best to tell host Jesse Palmer precisely what it is that he is looking for in a “new love” — he was already married for decades, and he’s not trying to replace a great love that he already had. Instead, he is looking for something new. It seems like he is actually pretty open to whatever comes his way here, and he feels like he’ll better understand who the right person is when he meets them.

In past interviews, Gerry has noted that he’d like to be with someone in the 60-70 range (though that’s not a hard and fast rule), and that he’d like to be with someone who is fairly active as that is something that he enjoys. He man likes his pickleball! We know that the cast here will be a little smaller than the standard season of the show, but also not dramatically so.

Are we excited for the show?

Absolutely. While there is a great chance that this is a total mess and drama in all the worst kind of ways, it is a fascinating experiment. At this point, we’ll take anything that is not just in the cookie-cutter mold of what we have seen from the franchise already.

Do you think The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner will be worth watching?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

