The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Brayden returns

Monday night on ABC is going to bring The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All to ABC, but what is there that we can go ahead and say now? Well, there are going to be some moments over the course of this special that hardly come as much of a surprise.

So what are we talking about here in particular? Take the return of Brayden. It’s been inevitable for a while that he was going to be a part of the reunion special, given that he is the most controversial of the guys on Charity Lawson’s season. Because of that, of course he was going to get some time in the hot seat, and of course he was going to be grilled by some of the men taking part in this season. Nothing that we are talking about here is a jaw-dropper.

If you head over here, you can see one particular argument that Brayden has on the subject of why he went on the show to begin with, knowing that he may not be ready to get down on one knee in response. As you would imagine, he is abrasive, but he also insists that he did have real feelings for Charity.

Here is what frustrates us about a special like this: Is there going to be any real progress? Is one single person on the stage going to leave with a different thought about Brayden as opposed to what they thought of him before. This is where we do have a pretty tough time trying to figure all of this out. What’s the point of this? Brayden won’t turn around public opinion of him and for some of the guys, this is mostly a chance to audition for Bachelor in Paradise.

However, here we are … mostly for the bloopers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

