The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers for Charity Lawson

Are you ready for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All to finally arrive for Charity Lawson? It is going to be here in the relatively near future.

We know that for a lot of people out there, it feels rather strange that we have not seen it already! Ultimately, we think the reason for that is rather simple: The producers wanted to ensure that they had at least someone from the final four there and as you saw tonight, Aaron B.’s time on the show wasn’t done yet. With that, there’s a chance for the special now to feature some more guys whose stories with Charity are complete … plus some other people known for causing drama at the same exact time.

Of course, our question regarding The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is the same as it always has been — how necessary is this? Do we ever learn something of value? Occasionally, we see people apologize for their past behavior while others double down. Also, there’s a lot of people auditioning for future editions of Bachelor in Paradise and/or anywhere else that they can get a lot of screen time. It is fairly rinse-and-repeat at this point and we are relatively used to that. It’s hard not to be, all things considered.

The best part of the special? The bloopers; it is almost always the bloopers.

We’re sure that the event this time around will also include a look towards the finale, plus also some sort of preview for Bachelor in Paradise. After all, that’s been done filming for a while and yet, promotion has been more focused on The Golden Bachelor than it. Let’s hope that it changes, and also that this entire special doesn’t feel like a total waste of time when we get to the end of it.

