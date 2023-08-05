The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Gerry Turner starts filming!

Is The Golden Bachelor one of the most anticipated Bachelor-related series in the past several years? On paper, it does feel that way! This is a show that has a lot going for it, with general intrigue just being high on the list. It is not something that has been overly played out in an era where, in all honesty, a lot of things have. We do think that we are at this spot now where there is a real desire for all of us to see some new and exciting things, and we do really hope that there are some chances to see Gerry Turner really find the right person for him.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, do you want to see a quick behind-the-scenes look from filming?

If you head over to the official Instagram of show host Jesse Palmer, you can see him alongside Gerry! One thing that we have learned already from this is that producers are (to the surprise of no one) really not that interested in making fundamental changes to the format for this show. We are still seeing the classic Bachelor Mansion, and we tend to think that at the same time, we’re also going to see dates that feel reasonably familiar. Why change things when you don’t have to?

At this point, what is going to sell this show is whether or not there are great women in the cast and unfortunately, that’s not information that is out there as of yet. Hopefully, we will learn about the ladies taking part soon!

As for a premiere date, nothing is official — however, this spin-off is poised to be coming your way Mondays this fall.

Related – Check out a brand-new preview Monday’s The Bachelorette focusing on Charity and Dotun

What do you most want to see entering The Golden Bachelor when it premieres?

Share all of your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to make sure you do not miss any other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







