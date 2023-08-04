The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity and Dotun’s overnight date

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette on ABC Monday night, we know that overnight dates are going to be upon us. With that in mind, Charity has a chance to further cement who she wants as a potential fiancé.

Is it going to be Dotun? If we were to lay out the odds right now, we would put this somewhere around 99.9999%. How can it not be Dotun? We are talking here about someone who has a ton of chemistry with her, plus also someone who has spent more time with her than almost anyone. Their hometown date was honestly magical and there hasn’t been any evidence at all that there would be issues with them long-term. Can that change? Sure, but there are not any guarantees.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek where Charity actually wonders if all of this is a little too good to be true. Is such a thing worth worrying about? Certainly, since you don’t want to be heartbroken or surprised … but you also can’t obsess over it at the same exact time. The most important thing at the moment here is that she focuses on the date and to try and enjoy herself. We do believe that Dotun is trying to show her everything that he brings to the table, and also that he very-much loves and cares about her.

Honestly, we think at this point that we’re looking at one of the few Bachelor Nation relationships that really has a chance to go the distance and honestly, we hope that it does. We need some sort of love stories in this world that really work and make people inspired. Is this show cheesy? Yes, but it can be more here and there.

Related – Get some more news now entering the next The Bachelorette episode

Do you think that Charity and Dotun will go the distance on The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







