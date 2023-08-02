The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: More overnight date details

As so many out there more than likely know already, The Bachelorette episode 7 is about to deliver the overnight dates in Fiji. Is this going to lead to more indecision on the part of one Charity Lawson?

Well, if we’re being totally honest, we don’t think so. We do think that the show may try to paint however unclear a picture they can, but this feels like we are careening towards the most obvious ending in the history of the show. We’d honestly love to know after the fact when Charity realized that Dotun was the one — provided that he is. It felt so abundantly clear during hometowns and really, you can argue that it was cemented further back in New Orleans. The physical and emotional connection there is just so much higher than with anyone else this season.

Still, do you want to get a few more details on the dates ahead? Then check out The Bachelorette episode 7 synopsis below:

After a difficult breakup and cross-country hometown week, the heat and romance are turned up in Fiji. As Charity contemplates her most important decision, adventure awaits with Fijian pre-marriage rituals, a jungle ATV adventure and jet skiing. With some startling confessions revealed, will everyone make it to the overnight portion of their dates? Plus, what will Charity do when an unforeseen visitor crashes the trip?

We’ve already noted that the odds are pretty darn high that this “visitor” is Aaron B., given that there was a sense of unfinished business when he left after hometowns. This is where things could be finished. We honestly could see Charity considering keeping him around, but it’s not going to make a different in the end … if Aaron is the visitor. It feels like her future is just SO set right now.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 7 over on ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to then also come back here for even more updates.

