The Bachelorette episode 7 promo: Is Aaron B. coming back?

Based on the promo that we saw for The Bachelorette episode 7 last night on ABC, can we make a pretty big prediction here? It definitely seems like someone from Charity Lawson’s past is coming back into the show. Also, it feels like Aaron B. is the only real contender.

Think about it for a moment — who else really makes sense at this point? Brayden already had enough airtime, Tanner was almost invisible most of the season, and we don’t think we’re going to see some random person turn up from her past. Aaron and her had a good connection, and it clear that she struggled a lot when it comes to sending him out. The fact that she even said she may be making a mistake is something that could easily make Aaron think that it is better for him to re-enter the picture.

Now, will a potential return for him actually work? Well, we have seen crazy things happen on this show, and we do think that you could write some sort of story where Aaron potentially comes back and makes the final two. However, this is not going to change the outcome of the season. Dotun is clearly Charity’s person and it’s felt that way for weeks. It was more obvious that ever during the hometown date and we are convinced that every single twist the rest of the way is designed to just make us confused.

Ultimately, if Aaron comes back, we tend to think that Charity will send him right back out because she has a good feeling who she’s probably picking — there’s no point in putting Aaron through further heartbreak. Him potentially coming back may also be a reason why The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All has not been promoted yet. It would be weird for him to be there if he is coming back on the show again.

Luckily, we will get our answer in one week’s time.

Related – Get more theories about the lack of The Men Tell All…

Do you think that we are going to see Aaron B. back on The Bachelorette episode 7?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







