The Bachelorette spoilers: Where is Charity’s The Men Tell All?

We are pretty far into Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette and with that in mind, we have a big question: Where is the Men Tell All?

At the moment, just go ahead and consider this: This is usually the time of the season where we really see this promoted! However, it was not included at all on this past installment and honestly, that was pretty darn strange.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s have some fun with conspiracies for a moment here, shall we? We know that one of the big goals of The Men Tell All is to often create a better launching pad for the new Bachelor — and it’s possible that the new lead this time is someone who hasn’t been eliminated as of yet. We tend to think there are three candidates for it among Charity’s cast and they include Xavier, Joey, and John B., the only one already out of the show. Dotun is almost certainly going to win, no? We are ruling him out with that very thing in mind.

So we think that it’s possible that the Tell All is being saved to give someone like Xavier or Joey a greater platform if they are the next out — or, it is possible that they just want to have one of them there for the sake of drama.

With all of that being said…

Aren’t we guaranteed some drama already with Aaron and Brayden at the same exact event? These two were front and center for a good percentage of the season, and we’re sure they will go back and forth. (We don’t honestly think that a lot of these Tell Alls are that productive at the end of the day.)

Related – Check out some of the latest news right now when it comes to The Golden Bachelor!

When do you think that we are going to see The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All with Charity Lawson?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







