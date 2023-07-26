The Golden Bachelor spoilers: New promo offers up more Gerry

We recognize that there is no firm The Golden Bachelor premiere date as of yet beyond just the fall, but that’s not stopping the promotion!

At this point, we think that ABC is seeing some of the writing on the wall here that they could have a pretty huge hit on their hands. You have a lead in Gerry Turner who comes across as incredibly likable and, beyond just that, someone who genuinely seems to want love. There are not a lot of TV love stories out there that feature a 71-year old lead, and we really hope that this show ends up giving us something that is sweet and sentimental rather than overly dramatic.

You can argue that the latest promo over at the link here for the series is rather similar to the first one put out, mostly due to the fact that it really emphasizes the whole theme of some things “getting better with age.” What we do learn from this is that there will officially be 20 contestants on this season, which is less than the 25-30 we tend to get for a regular season of the flagship show. Why is that? Well, this is still an experiment that may or may notwork, and we already know that the network is only allotting an hour to it a week. This is probably going to be smaller and scale than what we’re used to and that’s okay.

No matter what sort of previews the network puts out there, the most important thing to remember is this: The success of The Golden Bachelor is going to be dependent almost entirely on both the casting and the tone. We’re sure that it’s going to be similar to other seasons we’ve seen over the years, but we don’t want to see older contestants get put in some of the same goofy, at-times embarrassing scenarios that we see for younger Bachelor and Bachelorette stars. Don’t they deserve a little more dignity?

Hopefully, a full trailer will be available in a month or two…

