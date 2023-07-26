The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson hometown date teases

As so many of you know already, The Bachelorette episode 6 is going to bring us to the all-important hometown dates for Charity Lawson. Does this mean that there is potential for a lot of romance? Absolutely, but at the same time, there is equally potential for some things to go south.

One of the things that makes this portion of the competition so pivotal is not too hard to figure out — it can be really hard to anticipate what a certain date is going to be like in advance, given that you don’t know these families. These are people who aren’t typically invested in just being TV stars, so they’re going to be honest with you even when it hurts. (Of course, their version of honesty may be slightly different from their sons a part of the competition.)

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what’s ahead here, just check out what ABC has shared in The Bachelorette episode 6 synopsis below:

It’s time for hometowns! Charity travels across the country to meet the families of her four remaining men, hopeful that seeing them in their element will bring clarity; but after a week of intimate dates and important conversations, it feels the time together has only brought confusion. With only three roses to hand out, this will be her most difficult decision so far—but will she make the right one? Time will tell on “The Bachelorette.”

What this means, at least from our point of view, is that Charity will have a really tough decision at the end of this. As of right now, Dotun is the only person we’re confident in advancing based on that relationship. He’s the clear frontrunner, but even with him there is a certain measure of uncertainty. Remember some of the previews that feature Charity saying that she is in love with more than one guy. That has to complicate things, doesn’t it? That means that in the end, no one is necessarily leading the pack.

Related – Check out some additional news right now on The Bachelorette and what you can expect

Is there anything that you are particularly prepared to see entering The Bachelorette episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







