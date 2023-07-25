The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson’s hometown dates!

Next week on The Bachelorette, let’s just say that we are entering a really important part of the competition. After all, Charity Lawson’s hometown dates are here! This is a huge part of the season, and it does feel like we’ve gotten here faster than usual.

So who is the favorite going to be at this point in the season? Let’s just say that Dotun has to be pretty far up on the list, no? We know that the connection here was almost immediate, and there is something to be said for the fact that he’s had more dates and alone time with her than just about anyone. This may give him a little bit more leeway in the event that some things go south. After all, hometown dates can be pretty unpredictable!

Do we think that a bad hometown date will send someone home? Not necessarily, but you obviously want them to go well. Meeting family is such an important part of the season and there’s an unpredictability that can come with this. Let’s just put it this way: These families don’t sign up for the show the same way as the leads. There is no real reason for them to be okay with everything that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Golden Bachelor now

What do you want to see for Charity Lawson’s hometown dates on The Bachelorette?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







