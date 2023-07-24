The Golden Bachelor spoilers: When will we see full trialer?

As many of you know at this point, The Golden Bachelor is premiering on ABC this fall! There may not be a premiere date yet, but we still know a little bit. The show’s lead is a 71-year old by the name of Gerry Turner, and we know the idea here is to bring on board a number of other seniors who are looking for love. There is such an inherent sweetness about the concept and yet, we still think there is going to be drama. Isn’t that inevitable at this point?

Well, as we move forward, we imagine that a trailer is going to surface at some point … but when? You may need to be patient here for at least a little while.

We tend to think that if ABC had it their way, we would have a chance to see some footage of Gerry and his women at some point around the time Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette ends, with the same being said for Bachelor in Paradise. This is actually a pretty rare instance for the show to be able to promote a couple of different entities at the same exact time, and we do think that they are going to make the most of it.

Would anyone else find it interesting if The Golden Bachelor actually gets a little more promotion that Bachelor in Paradise? We wouldn’t, largely because we tend to think, at least for now, that it will probably have the better ratings of the two. There is just a natural curiosity here because of the concept — it’s something new, and we do think we are at a point where a lot of people out there are really craving that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

