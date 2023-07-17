The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Who is Gerry Turner? Meet the lead

ABC had promised recently that we would learn the identity of The Golden Bachelor on Monday, so who is Gerry Turner? He is the new star of the show, and this is a 71-year old former restauranteur who is ready for another chance at love.

So what did the network have to say about him? Well, per the official press release, this is a guy who has already had a wonderful love story and is ready to find love again.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

Obviously, this is going to be a pretty different sort of show than any other that we’ve seen. Gerry has already had the career and been a parent and grandparent. What is he looking for now? An ideal companion! This season is going to start filming soon, and we hope that it is worth all of the hype and attention. Just remember how long this show has been in the works; we have certainly heard about it for a long time here!

