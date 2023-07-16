The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Did Charity Lawson tease ending?

How does Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette end? We know we want an answer to that question, as does just about everyone else. Unfortunately, all we can say for now is that the producers and the leading lady are all keeping tight-lipped on whether or not she gets engaged.

Do we think it probably happens? Sure, but that’s more based on precedent than any actual evidence. It’s already been established, after all, that this is what she wants at the end of the season, and most of the guys seem interested in the same thing. (Brayden is the only one who has shown some hesitation, but we tend to think that he will be gone long before we get to decision time in the finale.)

Speaking in a new interview with local Georgia station WSB-TV, Charity did mention that she is “very happy,” and in general, most of the promotion around this season tends to suggest that we’re going to see a happy outcome. The only hint of drama we’ve seen towards the end here is her potentially have super-strong feelings for multiple people. That’s something that we have seen be a part of the franchise before and really, the only way that we think you can handle it is to be upfront with the partners involved and work to honestly figure out the solution that is right for you. Someone is going to get heartbroken, but that is the nature of love in general. All you can do is hope that it is not any more heartbreaking than it will already be.

We are still multiple weeks away from the end of this season. For now, we would argue that Joey and Dotun are two of the biggest contenders this season, but a lot could change within the weeks ahead.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

