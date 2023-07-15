The Bachelorette episode 4: Charity, Xavier’s one-on-one date

Is Xavier going to be the right guy for Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette? Well, he will have a chance to make his case on Monday night! After being under-the-radar at times through the first three episodes he will have a one-on-one date during the upcoming excursion in Washington, and the time he spends with her will actually be somewhat normal.

Why? Well, the date that he and Charity are on does not involve conquering any fears (which we are going to see with Charity and Dotun in this episode), and nor is it about them dressing up as characters from Barbie. Instead, they are visiting a local fruit festival — one seemingly themed around pears — and spending a lot of time enjoying some local activities.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what to expect. Other than the part where they are stomping out some pear jam (people do this, apparently, like they do grapes at a winery), all of this appears to be pretty normal date material. They also seem to be pretty happy, which is a nice contrast to some of what Charity is dealing with elsewhere. We do think she’s looking for a guy who is pretty self-confident and settled into who he is. She is not someone who is about drama, and that’s why everything with Brayden feels destined to fall apart.

We can’t sit here and say that we have a huge read on Xavier as a Bachelorette contestant, but he does come across as likable and can be around for a while. We still consider Joey and Dotun to be the favorites, but remember that we’re only three episodes in! There is a lot of time for things to change, in some ways for better and for worse.

Oh, and we hope this is the episode that Brayden is sent packing — sooner or later that has to happen, right?

