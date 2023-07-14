The Bachelorette episode 4: Charity and Dotun’s one-on-one date

We don’t exactly think that it is going to shock anyone that on Monday’s The Bachelorette episode 4, you are going to see Charity and Dotun have a one-on-one date. After all, doesn’t this just make a lot of sense? For the past couple of episodes, it has felt like he has been one of her favorites.

Let’s just say this: Even amidst some group dates, she has worked to ensure that she has some alone time with him. She has gone out of her way to make him feel special, and we are not seeing that with everyone.

So what is at the center of their date this time around? Well, it seems like the two are going to be fulfilling a franchise staple here: Conquering a fear while trying to find love along the way. In a sneak peek over at The Wrap, you can see more of what we are talking about here as they jump off of a twenty-story bridge together. We imagine that this was a really terrifying them for them to do together, but we give them a lot of credit for being bold enough to give this a go.

We do think that this is the sort of date that will bring the two closer together and beyond just that, it really feels like Dotun has handled himself the right way over the course of the competition. After all, he has allowed for his focus to remain on what matters the most and by that, we mean his relationship with Charity. He’s not getting too caught up in the drama!

Beyond just that, this is a guy who seems like he has his stuff together in life and wants a lot of the same things she does. Don’t be shocked if he goes the distance.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

