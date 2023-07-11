The Bachelorette episode 4 promo: Is Duton big Charity contender?

Based on the promo that we saw last night for The Bachelorette episode 4, there are many different things that we can say.

First and foremost, there is going to be some more drama surrounding Brayden and Aaron B., who are going to continue to put themselves in a really difficult position. It’s clear that Brayden is too obnoxious for this show and is absolutely set up as the villain, but Aaron is clearly making it too much of his mission to take him out. The best thing that you can do on this show is answer questions if they are posed to you, but try not to become the person spilling the tea all the time. It can put you in more of a friend category than someone destined to be with Charity at the end of the show.

Meanwhile, could this be the episode where Dotun rises to the top of Charity’s list? We keep seeing him in various previews, and it feels pretty clear to us already that she is 100% into him. She keeps making sure that she spends some time with him virtually no matter the occasion and clearly, he appreciates it. He comes across as smart, rational, and aware that it’s a good thing to stay out of the drama a lot of the time.

Someone else to watch at this point is clearly Joey. We wouldn’t say that their relationship is at this point anywhere near as deep as some of what we’ve seen elsewhere but at the same time, there’s a strong attraction three that could turn into something so much deeper.

In a lot of ways, this season is still early — with that in mind, there is room for a lot of stuff to change.

