The Bachelorette episode 3: Did Charity send Brayden home?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 3, the show made a real meal out of the idea that Charity could send Brayden home. Did it actually happen?

Well, we should say from the start that we weren’t actually all that optimistic that the elimination was going to happen, mostly because of how this show often works. Rarely ever do “villains” in his position go out at this point, especially since he already got the first impression rose. Often, leads on both The Bachelor as well as The Bachelorette don’t want to give up on someone when they’ve already felt such a strong connection.

Sure, there are warning signs all around this guy, including how little he gets along with everyone else. Yet, that doesn’t matter as much as what Charity thinks. Did she really take his rose away after he got the one-on-one date earlier on in the episode? Well, we know that a lot of previews can be misleading, and we totally expected that this could be the case here.

Of course, we will have some more updates on this situation as the episode progresses; go ahead and refresh this page!

