The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson teases fantasy suites

We recognize that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see the fantasy suite portion of The Bachelorette — with that being said, it does appear as though it will be worth the wait! That’s at least thanks to some of the information we have now from Charity Lawson, who is strongly hinting that this will be one of the more intense and (of course) dramatic parts of her season.

Want to learn a little bit more on the subject now? Then all you have to do is see some of what she had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

Everyone needs to have their seat belts on for fantasy suite week. It’s gonna be fun. (Laughs.) I won’t give away too much. As you progress through the season, connections form, and feelings are deepened. There’s gonna be some twists and turns, for sure, that I personally didn’t even see coming.

“Fun” is an interesting way to put that, right? Well, it may be something that Charity can look back at a little bit easier now that her time filming the show is over. It may also be a little bit easier for her to say that in the event that she ended up with the person she wanted at the end of the season. We are feeling relatively hopeful that things are going to end up working out well for her, especially based on what we have seen so far!

Let’s just put it this way for a moment, shall we? So far, we have seen Charity as a lead be someone who is pretty firm and decisive — we do think that she knows what she wants, even if it angers some of the guys. We just hope that Brayden’s not the one for her at the end; she may not be getting the complete picture here for now…

Related – Do you want to get a few more details entering this The Bachelorette episode?

What do you most want to see from Charity Lawson as we prepare for fantasy suites on The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







