The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Charity Lawson’s Barbie date

The Bachelorette episode 3 is coming to ABC on Monday night, and it may be out in part to prove one thing: Product placement is not always annoying! There could be some fun integrated content over the course of this episode thanks to Barbie, the moving hitting theaters a little later this month.

So what’s going to happen over the course of this installment? Well, the Barbie stuff will be on the group date and around that, you are also going to see some fun, romantic moments taking place across multiple parts of Southern California. For more, just go ahead and check out the full The Bachelorette episode 3 synopsis below:

It’s time for Charity and her remaining suitors to hit the road! First, one man is whisked away to a high-flying one-on-one date that lands him and Charity in the center of Petco Park in San Diego. Meanwhile, the rest of the guys make their way to Oceanside, California, to prepare for the performance of a lifetime on their group date, hosted by Bachelor Nation fan favorites JoJo and Jordan and inspired by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, “Barbie.” Later, one sleepy suitor brings a level of energy never-before-seen at an amusement park to his one-on-one date. Plus, drama in the house comes to a head during an explosive rose ceremony; will Charity be forced to take back a rose?

Can we go ahead and say that we’re glad that JoJo and Jordan are starting to be more active in Bachelor Nation? For some reason the show didn’t include a lot of them for a good while, even though they are by far one of the most successful couples to come out of this world. They also have their own show that they are hosting in The Big D, so with that there’s a little bit of a cross-promotional opportunity here, as well.

As for some of the drama…

Who wants to bet that this involves Brayden? Maybe a certain amount of this is a foregone conclusion but still, it feels important to point that out.

