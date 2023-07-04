The Bachelorette episode 3: Why are Brayden, Adrian still there?

Are you surprised that both Brayden and Adrian are still a part of The Bachelorette this season after the events of episode 2? Well, we do understand that on some level. However, there is also a reason why this has happened that is not too hard to figure out.

So what’s it tied to? Let’s just give you a simple answer: Charity Lawson still seeing something in them. She may be willing to keep around guys despite some drama over those she just doesn’t see a connection with. Here is how host Jesse Palmer explained it in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

It’s still very early in the game, so I think Charity wants to get to know both men better. Brayden left a strong early impression during the first rose ceremony, and while Charity appreciates Adrian’s honesty, he’s someone that she wants to get to know more.

Do we think that either Adrian or Brayden is going to get the final rose? Hardly. Typically, the best candidates for that are those who manage to avoid the drama at every turn and really focus on what matters the most — and by that, we mean mostly the relationship that they have with the lead. It can be hard to stay focused on that when there is almost always the potential to gossip, but you can figure that out, right?

For now, we tend to think that Joey and Dotun are both really solid contenders to be at the end of the season — they’ve each had some notable moments with her! We also can’t rule out Aaron B., given that he had a really early one-on-one date and we tend to think that’s a good sign more often than not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

