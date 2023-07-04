The Bachelorette episode 2: Did Brayden leave Charity’s season?

If there is one thing we learned about Brayden on The Bachelorette episode 2, it’s this: He clearly is misinformed about what this show is.

Do we agree with him that having to sit there and watch Charity kiss someone else is terrible? Absolutely, and the producers were working on their next-level evil magic when they decided to put the guys in that position with Charity and Joey. However, Brayden wasn’t even there and yet, he was the one the most upset about it! He claimed that it was really disrespectful, and that he was always going to stand up for someone who he felt was being mistreated. Because of that, he claimed that if he was there, he would have abruptly left. He still wanted to leave the show and was suddenly questioning if Charity was the right person for him.

First of all, we are 99% certain that Charity had nothing to do with planning the date. That’s just not the sort of show that this is! This was likely planned out in advance and the objective was to probably stir up some conflict. Yet, in the end we tend to think the idea here was that it would create jealousy in the guys who took part in the not, and not those hearing about it from afar!

So what did Brayden decide to do? Well, he’s not leaving. After talking a big game it didn’t seem like convincing him to stick around was that hard. These dates are a part of the show! There are going to be things that happen that he’s not going to like.

Let’s just say this: If Brayden is frustrated about things right now, just wait until alter on in the season where feelings are getting more serious.

