The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: More Charity, Brayden, Adrian

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 3, we tend to imagine that there will be more drama — isn’t that what you expect with this show? Through most of episode 2, a lot of the messiness was fixated around some of what we saw with Brayden and Charity. However, we can’t avoid the Adrian part of this, either.

We will say that in the case of Adrian, Charity asked for a lot of the information about Brayden … albeit indirectly. He still over-shares and struggles to focus on his own relationship! Often, guys who are put in this position early on in the season don’t last that long, but we still thought that there was a good chance he’d be sticking around for some time moving forward.

This now brings us to the new episodes, otherwise known as the next opportunity for the show to throw a little bit more drama our way. With both of these guys still around, we tend to think that the drama that revolves around the two of them is not going to be stopping anytime soon. The honest truth is that we wouldn’t be all that shocked in the event that Brayden lasts a lot longer than Adrian — there may be some warning signs, but there is clearly a lot of chemistry between him and Charity.

If there are any issues here, Charity is going to have to figure some of those out for herself. The crazy thing at the moment is that Brayden is already seen in the preview with a rose! Then again, that may be because of some of what we’ve seen Charity say in the previews already for the season. She could clip that rose off in a matter of seconds.

Of course, remember this: Previews can be misleading at times.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Bachelorette, including what we thought about episode with Brayden

What do you most want to see right now moving into The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC next week?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other information very soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







