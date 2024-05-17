Station 19 season 8: Is there any hope for Hulu revival?

Is there still any chance at all that a Station 19 season 8 could eventual emerge over at Hulu? At present, nothing is being reported. However, at the same time it feels like the powers-that-be are certainly keeping the door open for a possibility.

In a new piece over at Deadline, Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich had some interesting comments when asked whether the streaming service could be used to revive a show like Station 19, similar to what Paramount+ has done with CBS shows like SEAL Team that was not moving forward at its original home:

“We’re always looking at how to serve our audience and how to grow our audience … We have multiple platforms to serve a whole audience as we know people watch things in a variety of ways, and we’re always ready to jump on any opportunity.”

Now, it is well worth noting that this quote is pretty vague, and Erwich does nothing to confirm that there are talks about bringing Station 19 over. However, the producers have already noted that the upcoming season 7 / series finale is not going to do anything drastic to the station. It does feel like the show could theoretically continue its run somewhere else if Hulu was interested.

It is clear at this point (see the petitions or social-media chatter) that Station 19 fans would love nothing more than another season on Hulu, and there could always be talks over the months ahead. In the end, though, it will all come down to one very depressing factor: Money. It is what makes the entertainment world go ’round. If Hulu finds a way financially to bring the show over that allows them to generate good profits, they’ll consider it. Otherwise, it won’t happen. This may be a rather unfortunate way to look at the industry, but it’s been shown off especially with all the cost-cutting measures we’ve seen over the past twelve months.

