9-1-1 season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 9 arrive over on Fox, of course there’s a lot to be excited and nervous about. After all, this is the penultimate story of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale.

So, what is the foundation for this story going to be? Based on much of what we’ve seen so far, it appears that a lot of it is going to be tied to Bobby’s past and the trauma that in some ways he is still working through. He thought he had gotten better and yet, tonight’s installment tore open a lot of wounds. Now, he has to take on some of this pain and deal with it all over again.

Athena is worried about him — that is clear from the episode 9 promo. It looks as though Peter Krause’s character is waking up surrounded in flames. Is this a dream, or is this his reality? That’s another thing that you have to wonder about but regardless, it does not appear as though any good is coming Bobby’s way right now, and this is another reason for panic entering the finale. These writers seem determined to never let this guy know peace.

So, are there going to be any happier stories in here? Well, we’re sure that there could be a joke or two scattered throughout, but it’s not going to be the priority here clearly. Buck’s romantic life will obviously be around and explored further, but it remains to be seen if it is going to be front and center at all through the end of the story. Instead, it could be on the back burner while the writers focus on a few other things.

