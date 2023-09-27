NCIS season 21: Will Mark Harmon return for a Ducky tribute?

As we do prepare to see NCIS season 21 premiere at some point in 2024, a David McCallum tribute is suddenly front-of-mind. It is hard for it not to be.

Now that we have noted that, of course there are a few different things that you have to keep in mind at present. For starters, there is a huge cliffhanger at the end of season 20 tied to Nick Torres that we are still waiting to get some resolution to. You really have to address that for the sake of the story, and we do tend to think that this will be dealt with first and foremost.

On the other side of that, though, we imagine that some sort of tribute will come in for McCallum and his character as Ducky. There is no guarantee at present that the writers will kill the character off, but that may be the direction that they go in order to deliver a proper memorial. If that happens, our hope is that we do see a number of cast members, past and present, come back in order to honor him. There are a number of possible people who could be present here including Mark Harmon (who remains an executive producer), Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, or Maria Bello. Emily Wickersham could also come back, but Bishop’s exit was so specific to a mission that it would be harder to make some sort of return happen.

We know how much the NCIS fandom loves Ducky, and we do tend to think that a lot of the cast and creative team feels the same way. Our hope is that moving forward, the writers do come up with something really special, especially since the writers’ room should be underway sooner rather than later.

For now, let’s continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the entire McCallum family.

Do you think we are going to be seeing Mark Harmon turn up for a David McCallum tribute on NCIS season 21?

