When Calls the Heart season 10 sets ratings high after BIG ending

Following what may very well be the most surprising moment of When Calls the Heart season 10, Hallmark has a lot to celebrate.

Some of the official ratings have now come in for this past weekend’s episode 9, and what we have learned at this point is pretty darn simple. As per usual, drama equals big numbers. This installment drew 1.97 million live viewers, the largest total so far this season. Now, a lot of these viewers (at least on the East and Central time zones) had no way to predict that big moment between Elizabeth and Henry at the end of the hour. The ratings high could be coincidental; or, viewers on the West Coast may have watched live in bigger numbers after hearing about the ending from some other Hearties. (Note that this total also does include some additional same-day viewing, so at least some people may have recorded and watched later that evening, as well.)

What’s also impressive here is that this When Calls the Heart ratings high also comes on the heels of the show continuing to be up against Sunday Night Football, which we know is a pretty enormous ratings powerhouse this time of year. That was always the concern with Hallmark Channel putting Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast on the air in late summer or early fall.

In getting back to the ending of episode 9, we still don’t necessarily think that Elizabeth is holding on to romantic feelings for Nathan, despite whatever Henry may have implied. It could just be a situation where the situation at hand reminded her of losing Jack. Yet, it’s hard to deny that the producers clearly want us thinking about the possibility over the course of this week — why end the episode in such a way otherwise?

We do hope that we’ll get answers to all of this early on in episode 10, and let’s cross our fingers for even more great ratings then! We do know already that the show has been renewed for a season 11; as a matter of fact, it is already filming it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including more details on episode 10

What do you think about When Calls the Heart season 10 delivering the best ratings of the season after the episode 9 ending?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







