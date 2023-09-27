Physical season 4: Why wasn’t it renewed at Apple TV+?

Following the big series finale on Apple TV+, why are we not getting a Physical season 4 at any point down the road?

The first thing that we should say here is rather simple: We knew that there was not going to be another season of the Rose Byrne series for a good while now. Season 3 was announced as the final one, and you can see just from watching the show that it was designed to be the last chapter of the show. Because of that, we are now in a spot where we have to sit back and feel satisfied with what we got.

We don’t want to get into the events of the series finale here (we have a link below for that) so instead, let’s just talk a little more about why a show ends at this point. Sometimes, it’s just because it feels like it has run its course. We don’t tend to think that Byrne is going to be short on any future gigs, given that she was recently in the incredibly-funny Platonic and we are curious already to learn whether or not that comes back for another season later on. Meanwhile, we tend to think that most of the other people on this show are going to be just fine.

If there ever was going to be another season of Physical down the road, it would obviously have to look and feel really different from any other that we’ve seen before. After all, we are talking here about the fact that there was a big time jump in the finale and you would have to play around with a pretty different dimension of the character’s life. With that in mind, we just have to imagine for a moment here that the show has had a proper chance to say goodbye and honestly, that’s not something that a lot of other shows get the bulk of the time.

