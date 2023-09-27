Physical season 3 episode 10: How did series finale end?

We knew that Physical season 3 episode 10 was going to be the series finale and because of that, we anticipated an emotional ending.

So what did we get here, at the end of the day? Let’s just say a story that offered up a good bit of emotional closure, and also a few notable moments that reminded us further of who Sheila really is. This is a woman who was so obsessed with running things and having control, but she didn’t quite understand that this was not what made her happy. The act itself — aerobics — were a part of what made her happy. It was also a big part of what would allow her to let go of the past.

We are glad that the finale did not offer up any sort of jaw-dropping death and that Sheila, someone who has had her fair share of demons, ended up being okay at the end of things. We’re also glad that the story delivered a change of setting and a time jump at one point to give us a chance to see more of how things evolved over time. Also, seeing Sheila and Bunny back around each other can be construed as a moment of healing.

Is Physical one of those shows that probably could have gone on longer? Absolutely, but we are grateful for the journey that we’ve had. It’s the sort of thing that we wish more shows had when it comes to closure. Sometimes, we do see instances of a series hoping to go for too long and because of that, they end up concluded abruptly and on a rather jarring note at the end of the day.

Now, at least the metaphorical aerobics class comes to an end. The story of Physical is over.

What did you think about the overall events of Physical season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+?

Do you think that the series finale offered up a fair ending? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

