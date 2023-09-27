Ahsoka season 1 episode 7: Anthony Daniels returns as C-3PO

For those of you out there who wanted some wonderful cameos during Ahsoka season 1 episode 7, we hope C-3PO fits the bill!

During tonight’s penultimate episode of the season, we had a chance to hear the distinct and oh-so-wonderful voice of Anthony Daniels come back as this iconic character, who he has voiced across generations of movies within the Star Wars world. This is one of the two most famous droids in the history of the franchise alongside R2-D2, and we do think that it was a delight to have this little cameo in here.

Also, there was a larger purpose behind what you saw here, as well — C-3PO turned up in order to assist Hera, as he came bearing a message from Senator Leia Organa. It was another way to bring forward to greater universe into the series, and also assist a character who was in a little bit of a diplomatic bind. This was also a nice little way to honor the late Carrie Fisher at the same exact time.

While we’re not going to sit here and say that this was an altogether long cameo that completely alters the course of the series, it was still one that was really fun to add to the mix. We tend to think, in the end, that it serves as a pretty great reminder of everything that this show can bring to the table when it utilizes some of the surrounding works.

For the time being, though, it is also clear that Ahsoka has its own individual priorities that it has to take on, including a big showdown involving Grand Admiral Thrawn, one that we’ve been building up to in some form over the vast majority of the series.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

