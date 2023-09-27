Ahsoka season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Finale expectations

Next week on Ahsoka season 1 episode 8, we absolutely think we are going to get to see something pretty epic. How can we not? This is the finale! We know that fans of this character have waited for a long time to see this story play out, and we tend to think in particular that executive producer Dave Filoni had to be more excited about this episode than almost any other — even if the return of Anakin Skywalker was pretty darn cool.

So what is going to happen during the finale? Well, we know that the producers are not going to give you anything that veers super-far out of left field, mostly because there is no real reason for them to do that! Instead, we tend to think that their main goal is just going to be delivering an Ahsoka-centric showdown that really feels like perfect connective tissue to every other thing that you’ve had a chance to see all season long.

Now, as for whether or not there is going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of the show, let’s just say that we are not anticipating that. Instead, we would argue that the most we’d get is some sort of tease for what a season 2 could be, or a cameo from someone else in the greater Star Wars universe. Since there may not be more of the show for a long time, we don’t think we’ll get some ending that doesn’t tie up any loose ends.

Just prepare for a lot of action, a lot of emotion, and of course some great battles — the future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, regardless of what happens next week!

(Let’s just hope for one of the longer episodes so far — we deserve that.)

