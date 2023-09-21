Ahsoka season 2 renewal odds boosted by new streaming data

Just in case you wanted further evidence that an Ahsoka season 2 renewal is likely over at Disney+, we’ve got it today! The latest streaming data is out and within this, you can get a clear sense that the Rosario Dawson series is incredibly popular and by virtue of that, likely to stick around.

Now, without further ado, let’s break down the newly-released date from the week of August 21. Per TVLine, the first two episodes clocked a total of 829 million minutes viewed. That was enough for the show to debut on #2 on Nielsen’s streaming charts, behind only Who is Erin Carter? for Netflix. This actually puts the show ahead a good bit of the first week from Andor season 1, or even the premiere of The Mandalorian season 3. It is behind the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but we don’t think that is some huge shock given that you had characters within that show that have been around for generations.

The important thing for Ahsoka is that it has managed to perfectly bring over fans from the animated series, while also working to recruit some new viewers at the same time. We know that these Disney+ shows set within the Star Wars universe are not cheap, and that is always the inherent risk that comes with putting them on the air.

Even before these numbers came out, we should note that there was already at least some chatter about a season 2 renewal happening, but it has not been confirmed. Our hope, at least for now, is that we learn more about it before the end of the year.

For the time being, just remember that there are two more episodes to go for season 1, including an installment next week. There’s a lot to be excited about…

Related – Be sure to get a few more details right now when it comes to the next Ahsoka episode

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Ahsoka season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t want to miss anything else.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







