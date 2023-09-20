Ahsoka season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

Next week on Ahsoka season 1 episode 7, there is absolutely a lot to dive into. The finale is only two episodes away so from here on out, you have to think everything is about to get so much more intense.

Here is where things stand first and foremost: We know that Sabine and Ezra have reunited and on paper, there is a lot to celebrate there! That is, of course, before you remember that this reunion between these two characters is about to be interrupted by Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, who are very much on the way towards them now while Grand Admiral Thrawn watches from afar.

Want a little bit more chaos? Then go ahead and remember that Ahsoka Tano is also presumably on the way to track down Sabine, which could mean a showdown with Thrawn of her own. She may need to help out Sabine, while also fighting off countless stormtroopers, bandits, and other problems.

Based on where things stand at the moment, it does feel like the next two episodes are going to be both action-packed and also plenty of fun. At the very least, these are ones that will be really memorable and potentially set the stage for another season.

The current season 2 prognosis

While nothing has been 100% confirmed, it feels likely that we are going to get more of this story. While reviews among more casual fans of the franchise have been a bit more mixed, those who came in with knowledge of Ahsoka and other characters have found this to be a fantastic love letter to some of the animated shows of their youth. With that, there is a lot of optimism that by the time the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, we will have a better sense of what could be next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka, including a behind-the-scenes video featuring Rosario Dawson

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 1 episode 7 on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming soon.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







