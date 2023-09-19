Ahsoka season 1 episode 6: Reflect with Hayden Christensen

As you get prepared to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 6 tonight on Disney+, why not take a moment to reflect on what’s happened?

We know that for a lot of people out there, episode 5 was a jewel thanks to the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. This is an appearance that so many of us have been looking forward to seeing for ages, and for a good reason. It brings together two characters who are essential to the animated world and while it is not set within the present-day action of the stories in some ways, it does help Ahsoka Tano bring herself back to reality and continue on her quest.

In preparation now of the next episode, the streaming service released a new video (watch here) featuring Christensen and Rosario Dawson talking about the appearance. This was filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but you do still get a good sense within this of what it meant to the two of them to be a part of this together. We do think that it is one of those super-rare dream scenarios that you get as an actor. Also, it is still a lot of work, especially since the environments in the background here were hardly natural.

Moving forward, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Ahsoka is able to track down Sabine! We know that there is a lot that the two have to discuss and in general, the creative team has their work cut out for them being that there are only three more episodes left in this season. That means that a ton of big moments are going to be coming at you pretty darn fast the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

