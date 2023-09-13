Ahsoka season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Finding Sabine

Next week on Disney+ we are going to have a chance to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 6 — there are only three episodes left! Sure, we would love another season, but we also don’t want to take anything for granted in terms of where we are now.

If you love the animated works like Clone Wars and Rebels, it does feel easy to say that you probably loved episode 5. If that is the last time that Hayden Christensen plays Anakin Skywalker, isn’t that a perfect way for him to go. We saw the character across eras and it was heartfelt, emotional, and also pretty darn imaginable. Let’s go ahead and give Dave Filoni a significant round of applause, shall we?

Now, let’s just mention for a moment where things could be going as we move forward. In the closing minutes of the episode tonight, what we learned is that the Purrgils are the real key to find Sabine Wren. We know what happened at the end of episode 4 with this character, and it does feel like there are still some unpredictable times ahead.

While it’s easy to be mad at Sabine for some of her methods and/or actions, we do still know what her endgame is here. It’s not all that different in some ways to what we have seen through a lot of the series at this point — locating Ezra Bridger. Of course, we also do wonder still about Thrawn, and if the show really has enough time to pay all of this off. At the moment, we do only three episodes left in the season — is some of this stuff going to continue into season 2?

Technically, there is no season 2 confirmed at the moment — but we will wait and see exactly what happens here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

