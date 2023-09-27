America’s Got Talent: Murmuration closes out live finale

We knew at the end of the America’s Got Talent finale that we were going to get something great from Murmuration. After all, they were one of the favorites entering the episode and beyond just that, they did something totally unique with dance and rhythm that you are not getting anywhere else. The only real question that we had after the fact was whether or not they would be able to top some of what they’ve brought to the table in the past.

So what exactly did Murmuration bring to the table during the finale? Once again, this was an incredibly unique and moving performance that carried with it a critical message — this time around, it was unity and encouraging people to come together. The audience was involved, there was a lot of creativity, and it’s really hard to not imagine this act having a future somewhere in the world. We can easily see it in Las Vegas — that’s something we know for sure — but it is also feasible that it could turn up somewhere else at the same exact time.

As for whether or not they are going to win the whole show, that is hard to figure out since there are a lot of other notable contenders tonight across the board! Honestly, we would say that this is the most unpredictable finale that we’ve ever seen on the show, as we can’t sit here and say that any one act distanced themselves far and away from the rest of the pack.

We’re just excited to see what the results are at this point! While the grand prize would absolutely help this group out tremendously, we do think that they are going to have a pretty awesome career regardless.

