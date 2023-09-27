America’s Got Talent: Putri Ariani performs Elton John classic

We don’t think that we even need to say that Putri Ariani was a favorite coming into the America’s Got Talent finale tonight. Just think about how well she ended up doing with her cover of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The NBC show did such a great job of working to ensure that some of the singers were spaced out tonight, which meant that we had to wait a little while to see her hit the stage here.

So what did she end up performing on the show tonight? Just like with U2, she chose another classic song in “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Sir Elton John. Once again, she proved that she has a remarkable voice and this time around, she had a really excellent choir backing her throughout.

We definitely think that Putri is the best solo singer this season. She was also the final singer to perform tonight, which we do think helps her — as did the fact that there weren’t a ton of solo singers in the finale at all this season. She honestly just feels really professional when she sings — there aren’t a lot of flaws in her voice. She also is smart to choose songs that are really well-known and it feels pretty clear to us that she’s going to be in the top five, if not the top three on the night.

The only bummer to us? That another super-talented singer in Gabriel Henrique did not get a chance to be a part of the finale tonight since he also really deserved it.

Remember this…

If you are in America and want to see Putri win the whole thing, you have to vote for her to take it home! The last thing that you should do in this situation is get complacent at all.

What did you think about Putri Ariani’s performance on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think that she is the favorite to win? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, come back for some other updates.

