America’s Got Talent: Lavender Darcangelo & ‘You Will Be Found’

The America’s Got Talent finale is certainly one of the biggest events of the season; Lavender Darcangelo helped to lift it.

We knew entering the performance show that she was going to be one of the brightest stars on the stage — she wowed everyone previously. The only thing that she had to face in terms of a struggle tonight was performing early on in the show and in the midst of a lot of tough competition. Yet, she chose a really beautiful song in “You Will Be Found.” Also, if you love Dear Evan Hasen, there is a good chance that you love this more than anyone.

Lavender got a full standing ovation from the judges after the fact, and we do think they are aware of just how much this competition means to her — and then also what this means to everyone rooting for her. She’s an inspirational story to so many people!

So can she really win the show? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, but for now our feeling is that she’ll be in the top five, at very least. We know how much America does love singers, especially ones that they can either relate to or feel moved by. There is certainly enough evidence of that over the years, and the producers definitely seemed happy to have her around for the entire experience.

We will admit that for us personally, we probably prefer the song that she did in the second round as opposed to what she did tonight. That is not any affront to what she brought out in the finale, but we all do have our preferences when it comes to song choice. That is also what makes being a singer on this show so hard, when you only have so many chances to impress.

