America’s Got Talent 18 finale: Is Putri Ariani, Murmuration favorite?

As we prepare for the America’s Got Talent season 18 finale starting on Tuesday, who is the most likely to win? It feels like a pretty contested heap entering the last episode, at least in terms of their not being a single contestant who we think is far and away better than anyone else.

Now, with that being said, we do think that we can split things up here into tiers.

How are they not in the finale? – Gabriel Henrique. We’re still not over that.

The longshots – Avantgardey, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Ramadhani Brothers, and the Mzansi Youth Choir. A lot of these acts are entertaining, but none of them feel like they’ve had the consistent support of the audience all season to be winners. Avantgardey in particular is a wildcard act who barely made it this far.

Darkhorse contenders – Ahren Belisle is extremely funny and it would be nice to see a comic win … but the competition is fierce. The 82nd Airborne Chorus is a sentimental favorite, but we’re not sure the talent is at the level of some others. Meanwhile, Anna DeGuzman does not feel as strong as some magicians in the past.

The contenders – Murmuration, Putri Ariani, Chibi Unity, and Lavender Darcangelo feel like the people most likely to take home the title. We don’t think that it is a coincidence that they all received Golden Buzzers in the auditions, and they all also managed to get a little bit better their second go around. We also think that any of them could put on a good shot in Vegas, though Murmuration may be our personal favorite just based on the uniqueness of their act — this is not the sort of thing we are used to seeing within the dance category.

