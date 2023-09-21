America’s Got Talent: Who are the wildcards; who made finale?

We knew entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode that we were going to have a chance to see four wildcard acts selected. From there, one of them would be voted into the finale.

So, who were the people actually selected? We felt pretty certain that Gabriel Henrique would be one of them after the results shocker tonight. He was, and was joined by Avantgardey, Herwan Legaillard, and then also Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy. Some of these choices were surprising and there was a little bit of recency bias here, but Avantgardey and Gabriel should be the top two contenders.

In the end, we are glad that there is at least one more act moving on to the next round … but let’s make it clear that this does not make up for the fact that we aren’t getting a proper semifinal show. This is something that we used to like a lot on this show, since it gave us an opportunity to actually get to know a lot of the acts better. Why did that have to change?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent now, including the other results

Who do you think are going to be the wildcard acts moving into the America’s Got Talent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







